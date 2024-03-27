5,309 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

