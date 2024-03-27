6,532 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. 5,787,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,577,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

