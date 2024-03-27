760 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.11. 895,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.