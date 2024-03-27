7,867 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. 9,437,443 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

