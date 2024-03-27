8,572 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. New Millennium Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $821.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

