90,698 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 28,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

