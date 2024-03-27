939 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

