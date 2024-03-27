9,712 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 128,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

