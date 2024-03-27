AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $195.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $180.24 and last traded at $179.37. Approximately 670,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,626,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.19.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,290,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $318.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
