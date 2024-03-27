Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 7.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.20 and last traded at $124.76. 1,102,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,692,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

