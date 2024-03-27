Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,875.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Absa Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Absa Group has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $22.27.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.5707 dividend. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Absa Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

