Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 302,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,554,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $629.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 1,933.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Absci by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Absci by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

