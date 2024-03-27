Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,387 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

