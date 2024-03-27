Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 5,762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJR stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

