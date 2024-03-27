Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 4,893 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.