Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 5,762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

