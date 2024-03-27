Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $260.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

