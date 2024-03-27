Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $29.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 709,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

