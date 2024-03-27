Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $631,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

