Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $2.22 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

