Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 56 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average of $280.50. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

