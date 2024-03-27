Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 8,520 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

