Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.