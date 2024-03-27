Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.