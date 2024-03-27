Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 876 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.97% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

