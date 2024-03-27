ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.52. 384,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,776,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACM Research by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ACM Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

