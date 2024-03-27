Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.64 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,256 shares of company stock worth $84,789,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 1.1 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,876.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $1,909.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.