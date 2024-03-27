Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

