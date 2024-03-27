Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.7 %

BOOT opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

