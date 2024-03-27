Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

