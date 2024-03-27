Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,377 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 54.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.