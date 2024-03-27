ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 0.4 %

ACSAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This is a boost from ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

