ACT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,773. The company has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

