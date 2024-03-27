Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 277.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,410. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

In other news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

