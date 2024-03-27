ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
ADM Tronics Unlimited stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 24,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,066. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.