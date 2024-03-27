ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

ADM Tronics Unlimited stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 24,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,066. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

