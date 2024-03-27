Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.63. 1,188,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.19 and a 200 day moving average of $571.94. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

