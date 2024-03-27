Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

ADBE opened at $507.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.19 and a 200 day moving average of $571.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.