Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $507.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.94. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

