Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $502.52 and last traded at $504.30. Approximately 1,020,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,622,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

