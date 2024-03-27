Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $680.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

ADBE stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.32. 2,488,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,538. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

