Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,022,798,000 after buying an additional 603,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

