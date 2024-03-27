Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

LON ADT1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 195.20 ($2.47). 162,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The company has a market cap of £597.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,394.29 and a beta of 1.21. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.