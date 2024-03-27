Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
LON ADT1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 195.20 ($2.47). 162,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The company has a market cap of £597.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,394.29 and a beta of 1.21. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04.
About Adriatic Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.