Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the February 29th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

