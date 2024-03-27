Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480- EPS.

AEHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

