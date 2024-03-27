Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 1,696,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,757,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 3.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

