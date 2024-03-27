Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 124.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Agenus by 548.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 6,736,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the second quarter valued at about $7,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

