agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 5% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 475,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,132,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

agilon health Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. agilon health’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

