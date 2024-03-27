AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AGM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 32,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,737. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

