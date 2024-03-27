Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

