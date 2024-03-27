Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Aimia Price Performance
About Aimia
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
