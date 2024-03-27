Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE AIM traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.11. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$3.83. The company has a market cap of C$247.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

